Ron DeSantis vows to make sure Trump can vote in election despite felony conviction

Tallahassee, Florida - Following Donald Trump 's historic felony conviction, Governor Ron DeSantis promised to make sure the former president will be able to vote in November.

On Thursday, DeSantis shared a post on social media to shut down rumors that Trump had lost his right to vote in Florida now that he is a convicted felon.

"Rights are not removed in Florida where they haven't yet been stripped in the convicting jurisdiction," DeSantis noted.

"That said, given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair," he added.

His remarks came after a jury found Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges on Thursday in his hush money criminal trial in New York, becoming the first former president in US history to be convicted of a crime.

While DeSantis was quick to play defense for Trump, Florida Republicans have been instrumental in making it difficult for felons to vote in his state.

According to Politico, voters in Florida approved an effort to amend the state's constitution in 2018 to allow felons to vote, but Republican legislators stepped in to add the requirement that they must first pay all fines, fees, and court costs.

DeSantis' willingness to forgive and forget Trump's felony conviction comes after the two recently met up to "bury the hatchet" after they spent the past year as political rivals.