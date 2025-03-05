Senate confirms ex-Trump lawyer to second-highest Justice job

Washington DC - The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump 's former personal lawyer, to be deputy attorney general, the second-highest ranking job in the Justice Department.

Donald Trump (l.), alongside his attorney Todd Blanche (r.), speaks to the media as he arrives for his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Blanche, who defended Trump in his hush money trial in New York and his two federal cases, was approved by a 52-46 vote in the Republican-dominated Senate.

Trump, the first US president ever to be convicted of a crime, has named three of his former lawyers to top jobs in the Justice Department.

Emil Bove, who also defended Trump in the hush money trial and the federal cases, has been named principal associate deputy attorney general, the third-ranking position.

John Sauer, who successfully argued Trump's presidential immunity case before the Supreme Court, was named Solicitor General, the lawyer in the Justice Department who represents the federal government in cases before the nation's highest court.

Pam Bondi, a former Florida prosecutor and Trump loyalist, was named to head the Justice Department as attorney general.

Blanche and Bove, both former federal prosecutors in New York, defended Trump in the New York case that ended in his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star.