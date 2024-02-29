Trump and Biden face off for rival US-Mexico border visits as election tensions rise

Eagle Pass, Texas - Former President Donald Trump and P resident Joe Biden paid rival visits to the US- Mexico border Thursday in a high-stakes battle for voters on one of the hottest issues in November's election.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) and President Joe Biden (l.) paid rival visits to the US-Mexico border on Thursday in a high-stakes battle for voters on one of the hottest issues in November's election. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

The Texas showdown comes at a time when record numbers of migrant crossings into the United States are posing a threat to Biden's chances of preventing a Trump comeback.

Republican Trump (77) touched down in Eagle Pass, Texas – and minutes later Democratic incumbent Biden (81) arrived in Brownsville, Texas about 300 miles to the east.

The split-screen moment eight months before Americans head to the polls in a tight election highlights how migration is set to be a make-or-break issue – especially for Biden.

Making just his second border trip since taking office in 2021, Biden is meeting border patrol and other law enforcement agents, before giving a speech urging Republicans to stop blocking his immigration reforms.

Republicans had rejected Biden's proposed border legislation "simply because the former president [Trump] told them to," White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on Air Force One.

Biden was accompanied by his immigration chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who was impeached by Republicans in the House of Representatives two weeks ago in a sign of how divisive the issue has become.