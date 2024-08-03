Kamala Harris and Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Washington DC - Kamala Harris 's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" Saturday after he proposed to change the presidential debate schedule ahead of a rally in Georgia where he will try to halt the vice president's surging momentum in her bid to become America's first woman president.

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (r.) has brushed off Republican Donald Trump's (l.) announcement that he would agree to a Fox News debate in September. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an overnight post on his Truth Social app, Trump said he was willing to debate Harris on the conservative Fox News network on September 4, while declining to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.



Trump pitched the idea before going to a rally in Atlanta, where he will gather supporters in the same arena where Harris addressed an excited crowd of some 10,000 just this Tuesday.

Trump said he had "agreed" to the debate plan with Fox. And he said it would take place in Pennsylvania – a crucial swing state – in front of a live audience.

The Harris campaign dismissed this as "games."

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," Harris's campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

"He needs to... show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."