Kamala Harris voices Gaza concerns in talks with Netanyahu rival

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "deep concern" over the situation faced by Gaza 's civilians in talks Monday with Benny Gantz, an Israeli war cabinet member and top rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) shared "deep concern" over the situation in Gaza during a White House meeting with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz. © Collage: REUTERS

A day after she delivered some of the most stinging US government criticism of Israel since its assault began, Harris called for Israel to let in more aid to the Palestinian territory, while also urging Hamas to accept a six-week ceasefire deal.



The meeting with Gantz, a former military chief, underscored growing frustration from the White House at the actions of Netanyahu's right-wing government in Gaza, which have left tens of thousands of dead and created a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. It also highlighted divisions in the Israeli government.

Gantz, who left the political opposition to join the war cabinet after Hamas' October 7 attacks, has been at odds with Netanyahu on freeing Israeli hostages and finding an exit strategy from the conflict.

"The vice president expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza," Harris' office said in a statement, adding that she "urged Israel to take additional measures" to increase the flow of aid.

"She called on Hamas to accept the terms on the table," the statement added.

President Joe Biden faces acute political pressure in an election year over his steadfast support for Israel amid Gaza's soaring civilian death toll, which the health ministry there has put at 30,534, mostly women and children. An Israeli blockade has also left millions of forcibly displaced people vulnerable to the imminent threat of starvation.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas after the October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, according to an AFP tally of official figures. Israel has said it believes 130 of the original 250 captives taken by Hamas in the attack remain held in the besieged territory, but that 31 have been killed.

The October 7 attack took place amid decades of Israeli occupation and apartheid oppression.

Gantz, who is also meeting with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said on the way into the White House that "with friends, we should always speak openly, and that's what we're going to do."