Trump backs off Mexico tariffs while Canada trade war rages on

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was pausing sweeping tariffs recently imposed on Mexican imports after talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, while tensions with Canada continued to simmer amid strong blowback on world markets.

President Donald Trump (c.) is pausing sweeping tariffs on Mexican imports after talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (l.) while tensions with Canada escalate. © Collage: Alfredo ESTRELLA & SAUL LOEB & Dave Chan / AFP

Trump said fresh tariffs targeting Mexico would not apply to trade falling under a pact between the US, Mexico and Canada for now, adding: "This Agreement is until April 2nd."

On April 2, Canadian and Mexican goods could still face reciprocal levies.

Trump said on Truth Social of his deal: "I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one."

His remarks stood in sharp contrast with comments following earlier talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who he accused of using the dispute to "stay in power."

Trudeau said Thursday that Ottawa will remain in a trade war with Washington for "the foreseeable future" even if there are "breaks for certain sectors."

"Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed," Trudeau added.

Global markets tumbled after Trump's 25% tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico took effect Tuesday, and economists say Americans are likely to face broad-based price rises.