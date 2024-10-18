Trump breaks silence on Israel's killing of Hama leader Yahya Sinwar

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump on Friday applauded the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying his death had increased the likelihood of a peaceful solution to the war in Gaza – while saying Washington should not restrain Israel.

Asked by reporters if Sinwar's killing by Israeli forces had made peace easier or more difficult, Trump replied: "I think it makes it easier. I'm glad that Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] decided to do what he had to do."

However, Trump said President Joe Biden has been "trying to hold him back," referring to Netanyahu.

"He's trying to hold him back, and he probably should be doing the opposite, actually," Trump said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in next month's presidential election, are walking a political tightrope in maintaining traditional strong US support for Israel while pushing to reduce civilian bloodshed in Gaza.

The issue has proved costly for Harris among the small but significant population of Arab-Americans in Michigan, a swing state where both Trump and Harris were holding rallies Friday.