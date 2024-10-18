Harris and Trump descend on Michigan amid blockbuster early voting

Detroit, Michigan - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump headed to dueling rallies in Michigan Friday, as the White House rivals make closing pitches in pivotal battleground states where the election is underway and millions of Americans have already voted.

Kamala Harris was due to spend the entire day in Michigan, campaigning in Grand Rapids, speaking at a union hall in Lansing, and holding a rally in Oakland County before returning to Detroit on Saturday. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

With less than three weeks to go, the Democratic vice president has seen encouraging signs in her push for supporters to vote as soon as possible, as a bulwark against the traditional Republican edge among Election Day voters.

As of early Friday, 10.1 million votes had been cast – more than three million of them in the swing states expected to decide the election – according to nationwide state-reported data tracked by the University of Florida Election Lab.

Georgia has been smashing records, while North Carolina is on track to match the pandemic-linked early voting surge of 2020, despite being hit hard by a hurricane.

In the states that break the figures down by party affiliation, Democrats accounted for about half of the total while Republicans – who have spent much of the Trump era casting aspersions over mail-in ballots – were responsible for less than a third.

Having ceded the early-voting battlefield in 2016 and 2020, Trump has dialed back his criticisms this time around and he too has been encouraging people to use the voting method they find most convenient.

"Early mail-in voting in your state is now underway, and early in-person is underway. But I'll tell you what, I'm hearing very good things," Trump said in Georgia's capital Atlanta on Tuesday, having already encouraged Arizonans to go out and vote.