Trump brutally slams judge for insisting that migrants should be given due process

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media to brutally slam a judge who ruled that migrants should be tried separately and be subject to due process, not as one massive group.

Donald Trump railed against Judge Indira Talwani, who ruled on Monday that due process should apply to all migrants.

"Can you believe it?" Trump asked on Truth Social.

"A Judge ruled against us on 530,000 Illegal Migrants... saying that they can’t be looked at as a group, but that each case has to be tried individually."

Trump is referring to US district court judge Indira Talwani, who on Monday ruled that Washington can't revoke migrants' status and conduct mass deportations without reviewing each case individually.

The ruling came in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) move to revoke the legal status of more than 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela without due process.

"Based on the Court System, that would take approximately 100 years," Trump said. "What is going on with our Courts? They are totally OUT OF CONTROL. They seem to hate 'TRUMP' so much, that anything goes!"

Trump took the opportunity to make a stab at former President Joe Biden's border policy, which he views as a catastrophic failure and contrary to "common sense."

Biden implemented a humanitarian parole program allowing 30,000 asylum-seekers to enter the US by air each month from the four countries now being targeted by DHS.