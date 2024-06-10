Trump can't believe "unusually beautiful" Taylor Swift is liberal: "Is that just an act?"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reportedly swooned by "unusually beautiful" Taylor Swift, but he has difficulty believing the pop star found success as an outspoken liberal.
Ramin Setoodeh, an editor for Variety, will soon release his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which chronicles Trump's years as a reality TV star before his foray into politics.
At one point in the book, Setoodeh recalls an interview he conducted with Trump in November 2023, where he asked the former president for his thoughts about Swift.
"I think she's beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he explained. "I hear she's very talented. I think she's very beautiful, actually - unusually beautiful!"
He went on to express disbelief at the idea that Swift had become so popular while being outspoken about her political views.
"She is liberal, or is that just an act?" he asked. "She's legitimately liberal? It's not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."
When Setoodeh pointed out that Swift hasn't made country music for quite some time, Trump lamented that country star Garth Brooks is also liberal.
"Explain that! How does it happen?" Trump exclaimed, adding, "It's one of those things..."
Donald Trump's bizarre relationship with Taylor Swift
In 2020, Swift gained the ire of Trump and his far-right MAGA base when she publicly endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.
She also began voicing her opposition to Trump publicly, criticizing his rhetoric and policies in several social media posts.
Trump's fawning praise of Swift is surprising to some, as he reportedly sought to push his supporters to wage a "holy war" against her if she endorsed Biden again.
His MAGA base's disdain for the Karma singer has resurfaced as Trump once again prepares to face off with Biden for re-election in November.
Last year, as Swift was dominating the music charts and selling out every night of her massive world tour, her far-right critics began spreading the conspiracy theory that she was secretly plotting to help Democrats win and keep Trump away from the White House.
Many far-right provocateurs even went as far as to claim she was planning to use her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce to rig the last Super Bowl.
Apprentice in Wonderland will be released everywhere on June 18.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon & MANDEL NGAN / AFP