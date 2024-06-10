Trump can't believe "unusually beautiful" Taylor Swift is liberal: "Is that just an act?"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reportedly swooned by "unusually beautiful" Taylor Swift , but he has difficulty believing the pop star found success as an outspoken liberal.

An upcoming book contains an interview with Donald Trump (r.) from 2023, where he shared fawning praise for Taylor Swift, but questioned her political views. © Collage: Valerie Macon & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Ramin Setoodeh, an editor for Variety, will soon release his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which chronicles Trump's years as a reality TV star before his foray into politics.

At one point in the book, Setoodeh recalls an interview he conducted with Trump in November 2023, where he asked the former president for his thoughts about Swift.

"I think she's beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he explained. "I hear she's very talented. I think she's very beautiful, actually - unusually beautiful!"

He went on to express disbelief at the idea that Swift had become so popular while being outspoken about her political views.

"She is liberal, or is that just an act?" he asked. "She's legitimately liberal? It's not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

When Setoodeh pointed out that Swift hasn't made country music for quite some time, Trump lamented that country star Garth Brooks is also liberal.

"Explain that! How does it happen?" Trump exclaimed, adding, "It's one of those things..."