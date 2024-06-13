Trump rants about Taylor Swift's Biden support: "Why would she endorse this dope?"
Washington DC - Donald Trump reportedly grumbled about Taylor Swift and her liberal leanings once again in a meeting with Republican members of the House of Representatives.
CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona shared a quote from the former president during his Thursday meeting via X.
"In meeting with House Rs, Trump attacked DOJ as 'dirty no good bastards' and questioned Taylor Swift's support for Biden," she wrote.
"'Why would she endorse this dope,' Trump said, per members in room. 'He doesn't know how to get off a stage.'"
Trump has been rather desperate to score the 34-year-old pop star's endorsement in the 2024 race, but given her public support for Biden in the 2020 election, the odds are slim to none that Swift will ever grant him his wish.
Despite his frustrations over her political leanings, Trump appears to be rather infatuated with the singer. In a recently released book excerpt, the presidential candidate was quoted as calling her "unusually beautiful" before again ranting about her liberal leanings.
"I think she's beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he said.
Taylor Swift hasn't endorsed Biden yet – but she did in 2020
Swift has not endorsed a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, and while she isn't necessarily likely to do so, both politicians have been courting her anyway.
Trump went on the offensive in February, claiming Swift would never endorse "Crooked Joe Biden" and even praised her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, adding, "even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me."
Biden has played coy when asked about a potential endorsement, joking that it was "classified" when late-night host Seth Meyers brought it up.
Swift's disapproval of Trump goes pretty far back at this point. In her Miss Americana documentary, her publicist, Tree Paine, warned her that then-President Trump could "come after" her for endorsing Democratic candidates in 2018.
"F**k that, I don't care," Swift replied.
The Grammy winner formally endorsed Biden over Trump in the 2020 race and slammed the Republican for "stoking the fires of white supremacy" as president.
