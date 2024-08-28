Harris hits battleground state Georgia as she kicks off campaign sprint

Savannah, Georgia - Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a bus tour of Georgia on Wednesday as Democrats try to harness a surge of enthusiasm and put the swing state back in play in November's election against Donald Trump .

Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a bus tour of Georgia on Wednesday as Democrats try to put the swing state back in play in November's election. © via REUTERS

President Joe Biden had been on course to lose the state he flipped from Republican Trump in 2020, but since Harris replaced Biden as candidate five weeks ago, the party has begun to hope it could win it again.



Both Harris and Trump are now ramping up their campaigns in seven key battleground states as an extraordinary – and now super-short – White House race enters its final 10-week sprint.

"We're seizing on the energy and putting in the work to win again in 2024," Harris's campaign said.

Riding a wave of energy from the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris and running mate Tim Walz are traveling through southern parts of Georgia on a two-day bus tour.

The blitz is focused on Black and working-class voters and will culminate with a Harris rally in Savannah on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Harris then faces a critical test on the same day when she sits down for her first interview since starting her campaign, in a joint appearance on CNN with Walz.

Republicans have criticized her for not facing media scrutiny sooner, and Trump spokesman Jason Miller accused her on Wednesday of using Walz as a "human shield."

But Harris has been content to let her campaign do the talking in the frenetic five weeks since the 81-year-old Biden stunned the country by bowing out.