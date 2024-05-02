Kamala Harris rages over Florida abortion ban: "Trump did this"

Jacksonville, Florida - Vice President Kamala Harris sought to make Donald Trump the face of Florida's strict new abortion ban Wednesday as Democrats hammer the issue ahead of November's presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris blamed 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for Florida's new six-week abortion ban during a Wednesday rally in Jacksonville. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Across our nation, we witness a full-on assault, state by state, on reproductive freedom. And understand who's to blame: former president Donald Trump did this," Harris said in a Jacksonville, Florida, speech.



Florida's harsh new ban took effect Wednesday, outlawing all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in a state that had been one of the last in the southern United States with a relatively high gestational limit.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has bragged about how justices he nominated allowed the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court to revoke the national right to abortion in 2022, in turn paving the way for 21 states to bring in total or partial bans.

The Florida ban took effect as Arizona's senate – controlled by Republicans – voted to repeal an 1864 law banning abortion, a month after the state's top court said the Civil War-era rule was still valid.

President Joe Biden had earlier slammed the "extreme" Florida ban in a statement, and like Harris pinned the blame on the man he likely faces in a bitter rematch in November.

"There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump," he said.

But it is Harris, the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president in American history, who has led the charge on an issue Democrats hope will be a vote winner in the 2024 election.

Harris (59), who has become the campaign's leading voice on abortion rights, repeatedly used the phrase "Trump abortion bans" as she tried to tie the Republican to the issue.

Supporters in Jacksonville booed and cried "shame" on several occasions that she mentioned his name.

"Donald Trump is the architect – and by the way, that is not a fact he hides. In fact he brags about it," she said, pointing to how Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the Supreme Court decision.