Trump names main excuse for not taking the stand at hush money trial

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has opened up on the reason why he decided at the last minute not to testify in his hush money trial, after vowing for weeks to do so.

In an interview with WABC Radio Wednesday, Trump blamed presiding Judge Juan Merchan for his decision not to testify.

"He made rulings that make it very difficult to testify," the 77-year-old said of Merchan. "Anything I did, anything I did in the past, they can bring everything up, and you know what, I've had a great past – but anything."

"The other reason," he continued, "is because they have no case. In other words... why testify when they have no case?"

Trump is facing 34 felony charges in the trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in an effort to cover up an affair he has long denied.

His remarks come after both sides rested their cases on Tuesday.