Aberdeen, UK - Donald Trump officially opened his new golf course in Scotland on Tuesday, ending a five-day trip in which the US president signed a major trade deal with the EU and gave Russia less than two weeks to end the Ukraine war.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday officially opened his new golf course on the Aberdeenshire coast in Scotland. © REUTERS

To the sound of bagpipes, secret agents and golfers crisscrossed the sprawling complex on the Aberdeenshire coast, waiting for the president to tee off.

"We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful, and the area has ... really, really welcomed us," Trump said before cutting the ribbon.

"We'll play it very quickly, and then I go back to DC, and we put out fires all over the world," he added.

"We have a world that's got some conflict, but we've ironed out a lot of it. We're gonna have a great and peaceful world."

Trump's campaign song, the Village People's YMCA, blared out after the ribbon cutting, as fireworks exploded in the background. The president then teed off with son Eric, who led the project.

The 79-year-old comments about peace struck a jarring tone on a day when Israel's US-backed destruction of Gaza took another turn, with the UN's food monitor warning that famine was "now unfolding," and Russia killing dozens of people in its latest assault on Ukraine.