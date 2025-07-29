Trump cuts the ribbon at new golf course in Scotland: "This was his Mona Lisa"
Aberdeen, UK - Donald Trump officially opened his new golf course in Scotland on Tuesday, ending a five-day trip in which the US president signed a major trade deal with the EU and gave Russia less than two weeks to end the Ukraine war.
To the sound of bagpipes, secret agents and golfers crisscrossed the sprawling complex on the Aberdeenshire coast, waiting for the president to tee off.
"We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful, and the area has ... really, really welcomed us," Trump said before cutting the ribbon.
"We'll play it very quickly, and then I go back to DC, and we put out fires all over the world," he added.
"We have a world that's got some conflict, but we've ironed out a lot of it. We're gonna have a great and peaceful world."
Trump's campaign song, the Village People's YMCA, blared out after the ribbon cutting, as fireworks exploded in the background. The president then teed off with son Eric, who led the project.
The 79-year-old comments about peace struck a jarring tone on a day when Israel's US-backed destruction of Gaza took another turn, with the UN's food monitor warning that famine was "now unfolding," and Russia killing dozens of people in its latest assault on Ukraine.
Eric Trump gushes over father's "Mona Lisa"
"This will be a tremendously successful place and a place where people can come and enjoy life," Trump said, highlighting how his trip has again blurred the lines between his presidency and his business interests.
"We wanted this to be the greatest 36 holes anywhere on Earth. And there's no question that that's been achieved," said Eric Trump.
"This was his Mona Lisa," he said of his father's connection with the course.
"Sculpting the dunes, sculpting the land, that was always his painting," he added.
The new course features the world's largest natural bunker, dunes and greens overlooking the sea, with a "focus on environmental sensitivity," said a press release.
Visible out to sea were the offshore wind turbines that Trump unsuccessfully tried to block. He was also unable to avoid heavy protests during his trip to Scotland.
The event wrapped up a trip that featured a new trade agreement with the European Union – thought details of the deeply controversial deal have continued to rile the continent – and a new ultimatum of "10 or 12" days for Russia to strike a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.
Cover photo: REUTERS