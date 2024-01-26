Trump donor threat backfires as Nikki Haley rakes in millions

Charleston, South Carolina - After Donald Trump made a bizarre threat against Nikki Haley campaign donors, her supporters clapped back by raising millions for his challenger.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley managed to raise millions in donations after challenger Donald Trump vowed to "permanently bar" supporters of her campaign. © Collage: Joseph Prezioso & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Thursday, the former South Carolina governor's campaign announced in a press statement that Haley managed to pull in a "$2.6 million fundraising haul since New Hampshire polls closed on Tuesday."

"That includes $1.2 million raised from small-dollar and digital donations after Trump’s unhinged pledge to 'permanently bar' any individual who contributed to Haley’s campaign," the campaign added.

Earlier this week, Trump made his vow not to accept money from anyone who contributes to Haley's campaign "from this moment forth," adding that they will also be "barred from the MAGA camp."

Trump, who is facing countless legal issues as he runs for re-election, recently dominated primary votes in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Haley, his last standing challenger in the race, refuses to drop out, despite calls from Republican colleagues to "coalesce" around Trump as the party's presumptive presidential nominee.

"The contributions to the Haley campaign are pouring in," a spokesperson for Haley's campaign said, "proof that people are sick of the drama, and are rallying behind Nikki's vision for a strong and proud America."