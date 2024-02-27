Trump faces latest gag order as Manhattan DA makes request following death threats

New York, New York - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money case to impose the latest gag order on the former president.

According to ABC News, prosecutors with the DA's office filed the request with Judge Juan Merchan on Monday,

The DA argued that Trump has "a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks" about people connected to legal cases against him, which poses "a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding."

The filing included an affidavit from Nicholas Pistilli, an New York Police Department Sergeant and head of Bragg's security, who claimed Bragg had received "an extraordinary surge" in death threats in the past year.

In 2023, The NYPD Threat Assessment and Protection Unit had logged 89 threats made against Bragg, members of his office, or members of his family. This was in stark contrast to 2022, prior to Bragg's indictment of Trump, where there was only one logged threat.

Trump has maintained his innocence as he faces 34 charges for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The filing also asked the judge to allow the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood video, where Trump brags about grabbing women by the genitals, to be used during trial, describing it as "highly relevant" in arguing motive.