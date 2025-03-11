Trump floats plan to reconsider increased tariffs after Canada yields

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably" reconsider doubling planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, hours after announcing the sharp hike.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably" reconsider doubling planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, hours after announcing the sharp hike. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump's step up to 50% levies initially came after the Canadian province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states that buy it – but Ontario has suspended this decision after talks with Washington.

Asked if the change would influence his decision on Canada tariffs, Trump told reporters: "I'm looking at that, but probably so."

Trump's threats came shortly before a midnight deadline for ramping up a globe-spanning trade offensive with 25% levies on steel and aluminum imports.

The US dollar fell sharply on Tuesday, particularly against the euro, while markets fluctuated in volatile trading.

Canadian Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney earlier vowed that his incoming administration would hit back with "maximum impact."

But Ontario has since agreed to halt the 25% fee on electricity exports to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York after Premier Doug Ford said he held "productive" talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ford, Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet in Washington on Thursday "to discuss a renewed USMCA ahead of the April 2 reciprocal tariff deadline," said a US-Canada joint statement, referring to the North American trade pact.

The upcoming steel and aluminum levies, which currently contain no exceptions, threaten to affect everything from electronics to vehicles and construction equipment – and have manufacturers scrambling to find cost-effective domestic suppliers.