Trump gears up to accept nomination in Republican convention finale

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Donald Trump will get the red carpet treatment Thursday as he accepts the Republican nomination to run for president in a speech capping a party convention dominated by the weekend attempt on his life.

Donald Trump appears with a bandaged ear at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © REUTERS

The 78-year-old ex-president is scheduled to speak on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after a failed assassination bid by a lone gunman at a rally in Pennsylvania.



Saturday's attack – which killed one bystander and left Trump with a bloodied ear – has loomed large at the convention, with Republicans lining up to applaud the former president.

As some Republicans sought to blame Democrats' anti-Trump rhetoric for the attack, the billionaire said he had torn up a more aggressive version of his keynote address in favor of one he hopes will "unite our country."

"I'm just grateful we're going to hear from him. It's a miracle that his life was spared, and I really believe it was God's hand," Teena Horlacher, a 50-year-old delegate from Utah, told AFP.

"I'd love for him to talk about Saturday, what his feelings were."

Riding high on the adulation of the party faithful, Trump has seen his poll lead expand since President Joe Biden's dismal TV debate performance last month ushered in an existential crisis for the Democratic Party.

His campaign has even been talking up his chances in Democratic strongholds like Minnesota and Virginia, potentially forcing Biden funds and humanpower away from defending his "blue wall" in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.