Trump golf course gunman asks judge to recuse herself from his case

Miami, Florida - The suspect in a failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump is now requesting the judge overseeing his trial recuse herself from the case.

The gunman who allegedly attempted to assassinated Donald Trump at his golf course is requesting the judge overseeing his trial recuse herself. © Collage: Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of Florida / AFP & Nicolas GARCIA / AFPTV / AFP

According to CNN, defense attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh argued in a filing on Tuesday that Judge Aileen Cannon, who was randomly selected to oversee the case last month, should step down because she previously presided over a separate case involving Trump, which could present a conflict of interest.

Earlier this year, Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump during his presidency, presided over a case brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith had accused Trump of taking dozens of classified documents with him after leaving the White House in 2020.

But Cannon ultimately ruled that Smith was wrongfully appointed and threw out the case, and prosecutors are currently in the process of appealing her decision.

In their filing, Routh's attorneys argued that as the "alleged victim" victim in the case, Trump has "a significant stake in the outcome," and if Trump wins re-election, he would have the authority to nominate Cannon "to a federal judgeship on a higher court."

"Taken together, these unprecedented facts and circumstances might create an appearance of partiality in the mind of the public," their filing states.

"Accordingly, the Constitution and the federal recusal statute require Your Honor to recuse herself from this case," they added.