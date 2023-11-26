Trump greeted with boos and "You Lost" billboard at college football game
Columbia, South Carolina - Donald Trump made a visit to a college football game in South Carolina over the weekend, where he was met with a mixed reaction.
Trump took time out of his busy schedule to attend the match between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
He arrived at the stadium via motorcade, where he was met with some members of the audience chanting, "We want Trump!" while others loudly booed.
The former president joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham on the field to greet the crowd, which was also met with mixed reactions.
Billboards were set up near the stadium to welcome his visit, most notably one that read, "You lost. You're guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald."
Donald Trump attempts to upstage Nikki Haley in South Carolina
His visit is believed to be an attempt to upstage Nikki Haley, one of his biggest rivals in the 2024 presidential race, and appeal to state voters as South Carolina is one of the first states that will vote in the Republican primaries.
Haley, who is also a Clemson alumnus, a former mayor of the state, and a member of Trump's presidential administration, has been surging in the polls recently, knocking out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from his second-place position in some state polls.
While Haley didn't attend the game, she will be participating in the next GOP debate on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Trump will not be attending but will hold a competing event that same night.
Cover photo: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP