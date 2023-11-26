Trump greeted with boos and "You Lost" billboard at college football game

Columbia, South Carolina - Donald Trump made a visit to a college football game in South Carolina over the weekend, where he was met with a mixed reaction.

Trump took time out of his busy schedule to attend the match between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

He arrived at the stadium via motorcade, where he was met with some members of the audience chanting, "We want Trump!" while others loudly booed.

The former president joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham on the field to greet the crowd, which was also met with mixed reactions.

Billboards were set up near the stadium to welcome his visit, most notably one that read, "You lost. You're guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald."