Trump gushes over Patrick Mahomes and pro-MAGA wife ahead of Super Bowl
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently praised NFL player Patrick Mahomes and his pro-MAGA wife Brittany ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
On Thursday, Trump shared a Truth Social post to send a belated congratulations to the Mahomes family for the birth of their third child.
"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," Trump wrote.
"This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father," he added.
Last year, Brittany – who is close friends with pop star Taylor Swift – caught Trump's attention when she liked a social media post from the then-presidential candidate regarding his platform.
The subtle endorsement was met with heavy backlash from fans, but Brittany stayed quiet, only sharing a post on Instagram calling out "haters" and subtly liking pro-Trump comments.
Trump, who has made a habit of only liking people who unquestionably support him, later thanked her for "strongly defending me" and has been a fan ever since.
After Swift ultimately endorsed his Democratic rival, he responded by stating, "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better" because "She's a big Trump fan."
Donald Trump heads to the Super Bowl
Trump's comments come as he is expected to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, making him the first sitting President of the United States to ever do so.
Ahead of his appearance, the NFL announced they would be replacing the "End Racism" message that has been stenciled in the end zones since 2021 with the message "Choose Love."
Though critics have argued the league is clearly trying to appease Trump's anti-diversity agenda, the NFL has insisted that is not the case.
In his post, Trump noticeably did not mention the opposing team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as he has had issues with them in the past.
After the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, Trump canceled an invitation to the White House after multiple players on the team protested by kneeling during the national anthem.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP