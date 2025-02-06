Trump gushes over Patrick Mahomes and pro-MAGA wife ahead of Super Bowl

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently praised NFL player Patrick Mahomes and his pro-MAGA wife Brittany ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Donald Trump (r.) recently praised Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife ahead of his appearance at the upcoming Super Bowl. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a Truth Social post to send a belated congratulations to the Mahomes family for the birth of their third child.

"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," Trump wrote.

"This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father," he added.

Last year, Brittany – who is close friends with pop star Taylor Swift – caught Trump's attention when she liked a social media post from the then-presidential candidate regarding his platform.

The subtle endorsement was met with heavy backlash from fans, but Brittany stayed quiet, only sharing a post on Instagram calling out "haters" and subtly liking pro-Trump comments.

Trump, who has made a habit of only liking people who unquestionably support him, later thanked her for "strongly defending me" and has been a fan ever since.

After Swift ultimately endorsed his Democratic rival, he responded by stating, "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better" because "She's a big Trump fan."