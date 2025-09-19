Trump hails progress after call with Xi Jinping as China stays cautious

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump hailed Friday what he called progress with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including on selling blockbuster app TikTok, and said he would visit the Asian power, which offered a more cautious assessment of their talks.

President Donald Trump (l.) spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and SUO TAKEKUMA / various sources / AFP

The leaders of the world's two largest economies spoke by telephone for the second time since the return to the White House of Trump, who has tried to keep a lid on tensions despite his once virulent criticism of China.

Trump told reporters ahead of the call that he hoped it would finalize a deal to take out of Chinese hands TikTok, the social media hugely popular with young Americans that the Republican mogul has turned to himself to garner support.

Neither side reported a final agreement, but Trump said the call was "very productive."

"We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He said he would meet Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea starting at the end of next month and that he would travel to China next year.

Trump said Xi would also visit the US at an unspecified time and that the two leaders would speak again by telephone.

China offered a sterner take on the talks.

"On the TikTok issue, Xi noted that China's position is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of enterprises and welcomes them to conduct business negotiations based on market rules, to reach solutions that balance interests and comply with Chinese laws and regulations," state broadcaster CCTV said.

"China hopes the US side will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States."

It described the call as "frank and in-depth."