Trump holds mini campaign event at Manhattan bodega amid hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently made a surprise visit to a Manhattan bodega, as he tries to find ways to stay productive during his trial in New York City.

On Tuesday, after attending the second day of his hush money trial, Donald Trump visited a bodega in Manhattan to discuss inflation and crime. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

According to PIX11, Trump swung by the Sanaa Convenience Store on 139th Street and Broadway on Tuesday after leaving the New York County Criminal Court building, where he attended the second day of his hush money trial.

The bodega made headlines back in July 2022 when employee Jose Alba stabbed an irate customer to death during an altercation.

The incident was overwhelmingly viewed by many as an act of self-defense, and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has led the hush money case against Trump, dismissed murder charges brought against Alba.

Trump used his visit as something of a mini-campaign event, as he spoke with the store's owner and employees about the negative effects crime and inflation have had on their jobs and made promises about how he plans to handle them if he wins re-election.

He also spoke with the president of the Bodega Association, the owner of Fine Fare Foods, and the president of the New York Young Republican Club, a group that has been protesting outside the courthouse where his trial is taking place.

"We'll work with the mayor, and we'll work with the governor, and we'll bring in a lot of federal money, but we have to straighten out New York," he told the group.