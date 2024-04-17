Trump holds mini campaign event at Manhattan bodega amid hush money trial
New York, New York - Donald Trump recently made a surprise visit to a Manhattan bodega, as he tries to find ways to stay productive during his trial in New York City.
According to PIX11, Trump swung by the Sanaa Convenience Store on 139th Street and Broadway on Tuesday after leaving the New York County Criminal Court building, where he attended the second day of his hush money trial.
The bodega made headlines back in July 2022 when employee Jose Alba stabbed an irate customer to death during an altercation.
The incident was overwhelmingly viewed by many as an act of self-defense, and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has led the hush money case against Trump, dismissed murder charges brought against Alba.
Trump used his visit as something of a mini-campaign event, as he spoke with the store's owner and employees about the negative effects crime and inflation have had on their jobs and made promises about how he plans to handle them if he wins re-election.
He also spoke with the president of the Bodega Association, the owner of Fine Fare Foods, and the president of the New York Young Republican Club, a group that has been protesting outside the courthouse where his trial is taking place.
"We'll work with the mayor, and we'll work with the governor, and we'll bring in a lot of federal money, but we have to straighten out New York," he told the group.
Trump's visit criticized by New York district's congressman
With Trump being required to attend every scheduled date for his hush money trial, which is expected to go on for at least six weeks, Trump will be unable to travel around the nation to hold his popular campaign events.
His bodega visit may be the first of many as he attempts to find ways to make the best of his stay in the deeply blue city.
His bodega stop was cheered on by MAGA fans on social media, who shared videos of Harlem residents chanting "We love Trump."
Fans claim the visit shows Trump's popularity amongst Black and brown communities, which they say gets ignored by the mainstream media.
On the other hand, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who represents New York's 13th District where Trump visited, criticized the former president in a social media post, noting he "didn't do his homework."
"My district is progressive, and my constituents are honest hard-working New Yorkers who don't have time for Trump's division, hate, and chaos," Espaillat wrote.
"Trump has no place in my district," he added.
Amid his hush money trial, the former president faces three other criminal cases related to his possession of top-secret documents after leaving office and his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Cover photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP