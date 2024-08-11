Trump launches bizarre AI accusation at Harris as he obsesses over crowd sizes
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that Kamala Harris and her campaign are Artificial Intelligence to make the crowds at her rally appear bigger than they actually are.
Over the weekend, an X user shared a post claiming that a photo shared by Harris of her campaign rally at an airport in Detroit, Michigan on August 7 actually shows a "fake" crowd.
The user included a zoomed-in copy of the photo, in which the mass of people was supposedly not reflected in one of the plane's engines.
Trump shared a screenshot of the post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, accusing Harris of having "AI'd" the photo to show "a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers" that "didn't exist."
"She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane," the Republican presidential candidate wrote.
"This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING," he added, arguing that she should be "disqualified" for "election interference."
Trump fixation with comparing sizes
Ever since Harris' Detroit rally, which her campaign boasted as its largest so far, Trump has been obsessively comparing the size of the crowds he draws to his rallies to that of his rival.
During a press conference this week, he spent most of his hour-long address on the subject, berating the media for not praising the size of his crowds enough.
At one point, he mentioned his infamous Stop the Steal rally, which led to the January 6 Capitol riots, to Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic March on Washington.
Responding to Harris' undeniable surge in popularity since becoming the Democratic nominee, Trump's fans on social media have taken to sharing doctored or AI-generated photos as evidence that their favorite is still better at drawing large crowds.
While it's unclear where the photo Trump shared came from, or whether it was doctored, critics on social media have been quick to point out that there are plenty of videos of the rally, which clearly shows the airport hanger filled with Harris supporters.
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP