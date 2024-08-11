Trump launches bizarre AI accusation at Harris as he obsesses over crowd sizes

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that Kamala Harris and her campaign are Artificial Intelligence to make the crowds at her rally appear bigger than they actually are.

Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of sharing doctored photos of her campaign rallies, and is calling on her to be disqualified from the race. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Over the weekend, an X user shared a post claiming that a photo shared by Harris of her campaign rally at an airport in Detroit, Michigan on August 7 actually shows a "fake" crowd.

The user included a zoomed-in copy of the photo, in which the mass of people was supposedly not reflected in one of the plane's engines.

Trump shared a screenshot of the post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, accusing Harris of having "AI'd" the photo to show "a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers" that "didn't exist."

"She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane," the Republican presidential candidate wrote.

"This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING," he added, arguing that she should be "disqualified" for "election interference."