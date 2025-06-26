Trump makes final pitch for "Big, Beautiful Bill" ahead of crucial Senate vote

Washington DC - President Donald Trump made his final pitch at a White House event Thursday for his massive tax relief and spending cuts package as the Senate eyes a vote in the coming days.

The so-called "One, Big Beautiful Bill" would extend Trump's expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion – but strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to deficits over a decade.

Trump told officials and supporters the package was "one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history of our country."

"And that's everybody saying that – virtually everybody," the Republican leader added.

"The one big, beautiful bill [will] secure our borders, turbo charge our economy, and bring back the American dream."

Senate Republicans want to begin a weekend of votes on the package – which Trump sees as crucial to his legacy – on Friday, with hopes of getting it to Trump's desk by July 4.

But those self-imposed deadlines look set to slip with deep divides over spending and debt dividing Republicans in both the Senate and the House.

They are using a special process to avoid having to rely on votes from the minority Democrats, but currently lack the support on their own side to get the package across the line.

Independent analysis shows that the bill would pave the way for a significant redistribution of wealth from the poorest 10% of Americans to the richest.