Trump makes Fox News town hall announcement after accusing Harris of backing out

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump claimed his Kamala Harris has backed out of a presidential debate he had already agreed to, and promised to hold a solo event instead.

Donald Trump said he will be doing a solo town hall event with Fox News and accused Kamala Harris of turning down the chance to debate him on the network. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Late Monday night, as President Joe Biden was giving his headlining speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Trump announced on Truth Social that he won't be debating Harris on Fox News.

"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the Fox News Debate on September 4th," the former president wrote, adding that he was "not surprised" by the news.

Trump went on to write that he has instead "agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity," which will take place in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, the 78-year-old announced during a press conference that he and his campaign had agreed to participate in three debates – Fox News on September 4, NBC on September 10, and ABC on September 25.

A few days later, Harris' campaign confirmed that she had agreed to the debate on NBC, but promised "another Trump-Harris face-off later in October" without giving further details.

Harris' team has not yet confirmed turning down the Fox News event.