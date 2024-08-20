Biden receives huge convention ovation as Democrats bid farewell

Chicago, Illinois - An emotional Joe Biden received a huge ovation as he gave a farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, after Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to thank him for being an "incredible" president.

President Joe Biden bids farewell and throws his support behind Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS

"I love you," the tearful 81-year-old president told the crowd to deafening cheers, less than a month after dropping out of the White House race against Donald Trump and passing the torch to his vice president.



Biden took to the stage to chants of "We love you Joe" from the same party which had pushed him out over concerns about his age, in one of the biggest political shocks in US political history.

"We both know we have more to do, but we're moving in the right direction," he said, referring to himself and the 59-year-old Harris, who, in the space of a few weeks, has turned the presidential race upside down.

America's first female, Black, and South Asian vice president has restored hope to the Democratic Party and wiped out Republican rival Trump's lead in the polls.

She heaped lavish tribute to Biden on Monday, even breaking with tradition to speak on the first night of the convention in praise of her boss.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden," said Harris, who was wearing a tan suit and took to the stage to Beyonce's Freedom. "We are forever grateful to you."

As he ends his five-decade-long political journey, Biden was surrounded by family, with wife Jill Biden and their daughter Ashley introducing him.

"Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years. And still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again," the first lady said.