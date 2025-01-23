Trump mulls letting disaster-hit states fend for themselves in first Oval Office interview

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday floated ending federal disaster relief and leaving states to fend for themselves during emergencies in his first Oval Office interview since returning to power.

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of ending federal disaster relief. © REUTERS

With Los Angeles scorched by wildfires and the eastern US still recovering from two devastating hurricanes, Trump falsely accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of turning its back on victims.

"FEMA has not done their job for the last four years. You know, I had FEMA working really well. We had hurricanes in Florida, we had Alabama tornados," Trump told Fox News.

"But unless you have certain types of leadership, it gets in the way. And FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly, because I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems."

Trump's remarks came as an explosive new wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and setting nerves jangling in an area still reeling from two deadly blazes.

Trump and Republicans in Congress have said that help for California should be conditioned on the actions of the state's Democratic leaders, whom he has blamed for the fires.