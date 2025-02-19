Trump outlines Elon Musk's role as enforcer-in-chief in joint interview

Washington DC - Donald Trump painted Elon Musk as his enforcer-in-chief Tuesday, hailing the tech billionaire's zeal in implementing the blizzard of executive orders the president has issued since returning to office.

Elon Musk stands next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. © REUTERS

In a joint interview broadcast on Fox News, the two men spent substantial time singing the other's praises and dismissing concerns that Trump is overstepping his executive powers.

Trump has signed scores of executive directives in the past three weeks, many of which have been challenged in the courts as potentially unconstitutional.

Billionaire Musk, who was Trump's top donor during his 2024 presidential campaign, was tasked with leading the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with the declared goal of rooting out "waste, fraud and abuse" in federal spending.

"One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out," Musk told Fox News.

In the interview, Trump insisted his policies – including a wholesale onslaught on federal institutions – should be implemented without delay and said Musk was instrumental in pushing them forward.

"You write an executive order and you think it's done, you send it out, it doesn't get done. It doesn't get implemented," Trump said.

The president added that Musk and the DOGE team have now become an enforcement mechanism within the federal bureaucracy to enact his administration's agenda without anyone standing in their way – or else risk losing their jobs.

"And some guy that maybe didn't want to do it, all of a sudden, he's signing it," Trump said.