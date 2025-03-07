Trump promises "Gold Card" visa will come "very soon" – but is it realistic?

Washington DC - Donald Trump has boasted of selling US residency to wealthy foreigners through an around $5 million "Gold Card" from as early as March, but immigration experts say the planned visa cannot be created without Congress.

"We have it all worked out from a legal standpoint," the US president declared last month, assuring the new card would be on the market two weeks later. It "goes on sale very, very soon", he then told Congress Tuesday.

While his administration has "significant authority" to manage existing visa programs, creating a new visa category "would require an act of Congress," Migration Policy Institute communications director Michelle Mittelstadt told AFP.

A similar program to the Gold Card" already exists in the US. Created in 1990 to stimulate the economy, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offered a permanent residency card – better known as the Green Card – provided they invest enough capital in an American business.

Other conditions include creating or preserving at least 10 permanent jobs reserved for American employees.

In the US, permanent residents can usually apply for naturalization after five years.

Some 8,000 people were issued an EB-5 visa in 2022, according to Mittelstadt.

"We're going to replace it with the Trump gold card," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

The EB-5, he said, "was full of nonsense, make-believe and fraud, and it was a way to get a green card that was low price".

However, "an existing program established by Congress and set in the law cannot be unilaterally changed this drastically simply by the executive branch. It would not be legal," said Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, Director of Government Relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association.