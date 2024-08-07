Swifties think Taylor Swift just endorsed Kamala Harris with a new Instagram post!
Los Angeles, California - A recent Instagram post by pop icon Taylor Swift has sparked a debate on X, with many users thinking they saw a silhouette of presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the background.
Did Queen Tay just announce her preferred presidential candidate?
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old artist posted a collection of photos from her Eras Tour shows in Warsaw, Poland.
One photo features a silhouette that closely resembles Vice President Kamala Harris, waving her hand slightly behind the Karma singer on stage.
Fans flocked to X to share their opinions on the post, with one writing, "Did Taylor Swift just soft launch her endorsement of Kamala Harris?!?!"
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the silhouette is likely just one of Taylor's background dancers, not Kamala.
"I know this is a dancer, but pretty funny how this looks a lot like Kamala," one fan wrote.
Still, speculation has been running rampant considering the Cruel Summer artist is known for her political endorsements, including outright endorsing then-candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in 2020.
Is Democratic VP pick Tim Walz a Swiftie?
Kamala Harris recently picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, and Swifties rushed to do their due diligence on his background.
What did they find out? Apparently, he's a Swiftie as well!
Back in 2022, the governor posted about not being able to score tickets to the Eras Tour concert.
"Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets," his caption read, followed by an angry photo of his cat.
A fan wrote, "You got the swifties vote if you promise to get rid of Ticketmaster!!!"
"THE BEST VP CANDIDATE OMG," one user commented.
Another wrote, "@Swifties4Kamala I see you wielded your powers in this decision."
On top of that, he even flaunted his Swiftie status in the summer of 2023 when he declared the two Eras Tour nights in his town "Taylor Swift Days." How sweet is that?
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ANP