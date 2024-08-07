Swifties think Taylor Swift just endorsed Kamala Harris with a new Instagram post!

Los Angeles, California - A recent Instagram post by pop icon Taylor Swift has sparked a debate on X, with many users thinking they saw a silhouette of presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the background.

Fans think Taylor Swift (r.) just endorsed Kamala Harris (l.) for President after a post showed a silhouette that looked similar to the candidate. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ANP

Did Queen Tay just announce her preferred presidential candidate?

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old artist posted a collection of photos from her Eras Tour shows in Warsaw, Poland.



One photo features a silhouette that closely resembles Vice President Kamala Harris, waving her hand slightly behind the Karma singer on stage.

Fans flocked to X to share their opinions on the post, with one writing, "Did Taylor Swift just soft launch her endorsement of Kamala Harris?!?!"

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the silhouette is likely just one of Taylor's background dancers, not Kamala.

"I know this is a dancer, but pretty funny how this looks a lot like Kamala," one fan wrote.

Still, speculation has been running rampant considering the Cruel Summer artist is known for her political endorsements, including outright endorsing then-candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in 2020.