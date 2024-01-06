Trump makes fun of Biden over "stuttering" and Jan 6 criticism: "He's a threat to d-d-democracy!"

Sioux Center, Iowa, - During a recent rally, Donald Trump responded to criticism made by President Joe Biden over his role in the January 6 Capitol riots .

Donald Trump (r.) responded to criticism from President Joe Biden about his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election during a recent rally in Iowa. © Collage: Drew Angerer & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump took the stage on Friday night, as he and other Republican candidates have been hitting Iowa's campaign trail hard as they prepare for the upcoming caucuses.

Earlier that day, Biden gave a speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where he argued that Trump is a threat to democracy, as he is "willing to sacrifice our democracy [to] put himself in power."

The speech seemed to leave Trump triggered, as he spent much of his rally taking aim at Biden.

"Did you see him? He was stuttering through the whole thing," Trump told the crowd. "He's going bah bah bah, he's a threat to democracy. They've weaponized government, and he's saying I'm a threat to democracy.

"He's a threat to d-d-democracy," he added, faking a stutter. "He couldn't read the word."

Trump also addressed the school shooting that took place in Perry, Iowa on Thursday, telling the crowd that while he sends "support and our deepest sympathies to the victims and families touched by the terrible school shooting," he believes "we have to get over it, have to move forward."