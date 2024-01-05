DeSantis and Haley take turns dumping on Trump in town hall events

Des Moines, Iowa - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who are jostling for a distant second place behind Donald Trump in their race to be party flag-bearer, took potshots at the former president in town hall events on Thursday.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (l.) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) criticized Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump at town hall events. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

DeSantis and Haley turned their fire on their party's presumptive presidential nominee just 11 days before Republican voters in Iowa make their choice.



Neither candidate mentioned the other much during back-to-back town hall events on CNN.

Instead, they both sought to paint themselves as a better bet than Trump to unseat President Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

"The reality is, rightly or wrongly, chaos follows (Trump)," Haley, a former South Carolina governor, told an invited audience in Des Moines. "We can't have a country in disarray, and a world on fire, and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it."

Haley has increasingly looked like the establishment Republican candidate for a section of the party desperate to leave Trump behind.

She pointed Thursday to polls that show her with a double-digit win over Biden in a general election, which she claimed would give her a mandate to implement Republican policies.

"A mandate to secure our border, no more excuses. A mandate to bring law and order back to our country, and a mandate of a strong America that we can be proud of."

"That's what I think we need to do. It is time to move past president Trump, and it is time to start focusing on how to strengthen America."