President Biden compares Trump to Nazis in fiery 2024 campaign launch

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of echoing Nazi Germany as he kickstarted his 2024 reelection campaign Friday with a major speech warning of a threat to democracy.

President Biden (l) hurled criticisms at Donald Trump in a passionate speech delivered in Pennsylvania on Friday. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

"He's willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power," the 81-year-old Democrat said of his likely Republican rival on the eve of the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack.

Biden chose a symbolic location for the speech near Valley Forge, the historic site where George Washington regrouped American forces during the War of Independence nearly 250 years ago.

He said that twice-impeached former President Trump had failed to prevent the Capitol mob assault in 2021 and accused the tycoon and his supporters of still embracing political violence ahead of the 2024 vote.

"He talks about the blood of Americans being poisoned, echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany," said Biden, who was greeted by chants from supporters of "four more years."

"Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He's willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power," Biden said in the speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Biden's address marked an aggressive start to the year as he either trails or is neck and neck with Trump – the man he beat in 2020 – in recent polls.