Trump says he will host Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at his Florida estate, the Republican ex-president announced Tuesday.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday for a multi-day visit, during which he is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress and meet separately with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Israeli prime minister's visit comes at a time of US political upheaval, with Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Harris to be his last-minute Democratic replacement.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is once again the Republican White House candidate, narrowly survived an assassination attempt just over a week ago.

An initial social media post by Trump said the meeting would be on Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida – but it was quickly updated to Thursday and then minutes later to Friday.