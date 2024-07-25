Trump says US should wipe Iran "off the face of the Earth" if he's assassinated

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shared his vitriolic reaction to the idea that Iran wants to assassinate him.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump suggested that the US should "obliterate" Iran if he ever gets assassinated. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a brief video on his Truth Social platform of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming that Iran "brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump" during his recent address to Congress.

"If they do 'assassinate President Trump,' which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth," Trump wrote in the post.

"If that does not happen, American leaders will be considered 'gutless' cowards!"

Earlier this month, the Secret Service confirmed they had increased security for the future president weeks before due to an Iranian threat against him over the 2020 killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

This was unrelated to the assassination attempt on July 13 that left Trump slightly wounded in the ear and killed an attendee at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.