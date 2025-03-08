Trump signs order marking Women’s History Month – minus trans women – and the internet has thoughts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order marking March 2025 Women's History Month, but many of his critics aren't taking it very seriously.

In a White House press release, Trump explained the order aimed to "honor American women from all generations and all backgrounds who have been integral to our prosperity and productivity, and who have made an indelible mark on the soul and heartbeat of our Nation."

He noted that it excludes transgender women, as he has sought in his second term to put an end to "radical ideologies that replace women with men in spaces and opportunities designed for women, or devastate families by indoctrinating our sons and daughters to begin a war with their own bodies."

After signing the order in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump proudly declared, "Women, we love you!"

On social media, MAGA enthusiasts have been praising the move, with one fan declaring, "Suck on that, libs!"

But critics were quick to point out that the month of March being Women's History Month has been around since 1987, and the move was more of a formality for show.

Many couldn't help but bring up Trump's scandalous history with women, which includes a number of sexual misconduct allegations and widespread scrutiny over his own public and leaked remarks.