Trump signs order marking Women’s History Month – minus trans women – and the internet has thoughts
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order marking March 2025 Women's History Month, but many of his critics aren't taking it very seriously.
In a White House press release, Trump explained the order aimed to "honor American women from all generations and all backgrounds who have been integral to our prosperity and productivity, and who have made an indelible mark on the soul and heartbeat of our Nation."
He noted that it excludes transgender women, as he has sought in his second term to put an end to "radical ideologies that replace women with men in spaces and opportunities designed for women, or devastate families by indoctrinating our sons and daughters to begin a war with their own bodies."
After signing the order in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump proudly declared, "Women, we love you!"
On social media, MAGA enthusiasts have been praising the move, with one fan declaring, "Suck on that, libs!"
But critics were quick to point out that the month of March being Women's History Month has been around since 1987, and the move was more of a formality for show.
Many couldn't help but bring up Trump's scandalous history with women, which includes a number of sexual misconduct allegations and widespread scrutiny over his own public and leaked remarks.
Donald Trump's scandal-ridden history with women
In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Trump's current wife Melania claimed that when they met in the 1990s he had a reputation of being "a ladies man."
She went on to say their "great chemistry" was too good to pass up, however.
While Melania has repeatedly joked about his reputation, it has come with a heavy price, as Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women dating back to the 1970s.
In his book Fear, legendary journalist Bob Woodward claimed Trump once gave advice to a friend facing similar accusations.
"You've got to deny, deny, deny, and push back on these women," Trump reportedly said.
"If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you're dead... You've got to be strong. You've got to be aggressive. You've got to push back hard. You've got to deny anything that's said about you. Never admit."
As Trump began his journey into politics ahead of the 2016 elections, his "ladies man" reputation got national attention with the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he brags about grabbing women "by the p***y."
As president, he has made a habit of referring to women he doesn't like as "nasty," and has made many other disparaging remarks about politicians and celebrities alike.
Last year, while running for re-election, he was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to his attempts to cover up an affair he had with an adult film star. During the trial, damning evidence was presented to prove he had cheated on Melania.
Yet no matter how damning the allegations against him or how outrageous his remarks are, men en masse have continued to vote for him while his support among women has remained low.
