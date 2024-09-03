Trump slammed for hypocrisy as he claims Harris was "horrible" to Mike Pence

Palm Beach, Florida - Social media users have been calling out Donald Trump for being "hypocritical" after he scolded Kamala Harris for being mean to his former Vice President Mike Pence .

Donald Trump (r.) is being criticized on social media after he claimed Kamala Harris (l.) mistreated his former Vice President Mike Pence. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP, Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Eric BARADAT / AFP

The Republican candidate recently did an interview with Fox News, in which he argued that Harris has "many deficiencies," including being "a nasty person."

"The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible," Trump lamented. "The way she treats people is horrible."

Trump is believed to have been referencing a 2020 vice presidential debate in which Harris and Pence faced off.

The former president's remarks were pretty stunning, as Pence is no longer the Trump ally he once was due to how he was treated by his ex-boss.

In 2021, after losing the election to President Joe Biden, Trump infamously put pressure on Pence not to certify the election results. According to the New York Times, Trump told him, "You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p***y."

After Pence refused to follow his lead, Trump directed a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6 while Pence was inside, with a former White House Situation Room officer later revealing the then-VP came "close" to being killed.