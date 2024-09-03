Trump slammed for hypocrisy as he claims Harris was "horrible" to Mike Pence
Palm Beach, Florida - Social media users have been calling out Donald Trump for being "hypocritical" after he scolded Kamala Harris for being mean to his former Vice President Mike Pence.
The Republican candidate recently did an interview with Fox News, in which he argued that Harris has "many deficiencies," including being "a nasty person."
"The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible," Trump lamented. "The way she treats people is horrible."
Trump is believed to have been referencing a 2020 vice presidential debate in which Harris and Pence faced off.
The former president's remarks were pretty stunning, as Pence is no longer the Trump ally he once was due to how he was treated by his ex-boss.
In 2021, after losing the election to President Joe Biden, Trump infamously put pressure on Pence not to certify the election results. According to the New York Times, Trump told him, "You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p***y."
After Pence refused to follow his lead, Trump directed a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6 while Pence was inside, with a former White House Situation Room officer later revealing the then-VP came "close" to being killed.
Social media users react to Donald Trump's comments on Mike Pence
A clip of Trump's remarks quickly went viral over the weekend, with social media users sharing tons of wild reactions and some arguing that Trump appeared to have "forgotten" what happened with Pence.
A pro-Harris X account described the comments as a "hypocritical and senile moment," claiming that Trump "clearly cannot remember anything."
Other users shared similar sentiments, arguing that his comments were a sign of possible cognitive decline due to his age – the same reason President Biden decided to drop out of the race.
But some said that Trump was intentionally trying to distance himself from what happened to Pence in a similar way in which he is currently working to deny ties to Project 2025.
Americans will finally get to see Harris and Trump side-by-side when they hit the debate stage on Tuesday, September 10.
