Trump threatens to sue after mixing up Black politicians in helicopter story blunder
Palm Beach, Florida - It turns out that Donald Trump wasn't lying about his tense helicopter story – he just happened to get his Black politicians confused.
During a hastily convened press conference this week, Trump told a wild story about how he and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown once flew together in a helicopter that nearly crashed.
The story was met with heavy skepticism, and Brown quickly denied it, noting he has never been in a helicopter with Trump.
Speculation grew that Trump may have confused Brown for former California Governor Jerry Brown, who claimed he shared an uneventful helicopter ride with Trump in 2018, but the former president appears intent on sticking to his original story.
"It was in New Jersey, not California, and it was Willie Brown, not former Governor Jerry Brown," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday, later adding, "now Willie doesn't remember? No, he remembers!"
In another post, he went on to claim he had "logs, maintenance records, and witnesses" to back up his story.
Trump has been so insistent that he was telling the truth, that he has now threatened to sue The New York Times and reporter Maggie Haberman for reporting that his story was untrue.
The truth about Donald Trump's story finally comes out
After a lot of digging, journalists have found that Trump did in fact experience a harrowing helicopter ride – it just happened to be with a different Black politician.
In a recent interview with Politico, former Los Angeles city council member and California senator Nate Holden claimed it was actually him, not Brown, who was with Trump on the alleged helicopter ride, which he recalled took place in the early 1990s.
"Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco, I’m a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles." Holden told the outlet.
"I guess we all look alike," he added, sarcastically.
Holden claimed the two were flying from Trump Towers in New York City to Atlantic City, New Jersey to tour his new Taj Mahal casino, when the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing.
Former Trump executive Barbara Res, who was also aboard the flight, wrote of the story in her memoir published in 2013, and corroborated Holden's retelling.
The embarrassing mix-up comes as Trump has been repeatedly struggling with addressing the subject of race as he runs against Kamala Harris, who would be the first Black woman elected president of the US if she manages to win in November.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP