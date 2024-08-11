Trump threatens to sue after mixing up Black politicians in helicopter story blunder

Palm Beach, Florida - It turns out that Donald Trump wasn't lying about his tense helicopter story – he just happened to get his Black politicians confused.

Donald Trump is reportedly threatening to sue The New York Times for claiming he was lying about a story he recently told regarding a wild helicopter ride. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During a hastily convened press conference this week, Trump told a wild story about how he and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown once flew together in a helicopter that nearly crashed.

The story was met with heavy skepticism, and Brown quickly denied it, noting he has never been in a helicopter with Trump.

Speculation grew that Trump may have confused Brown for former California Governor Jerry Brown, who claimed he shared an uneventful helicopter ride with Trump in 2018, but the former president appears intent on sticking to his original story.

"It was in New Jersey, not California, and it was Willie Brown, not former Governor Jerry Brown," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday, later adding, "now Willie doesn't remember? No, he remembers!"

In another post, he went on to claim he had "logs, maintenance records, and witnesses" to back up his story.

Trump has been so insistent that he was telling the truth, that he has now threatened to sue The New York Times and reporter Maggie Haberman for reporting that his story was untrue.