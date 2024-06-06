Trump vows to reverse Biden border order in first rally since conviction

Phoenix, Arizona - Donald Trump said Thursday he would reverse President Joe Biden 's order clamping down on illegal border crossings in his first campaign event since becoming a convicted felon.

Donald Trump (pictured) vowed to reverse President Biden's recent executive order in his first campaign event since becoming a convicted felon. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The expected Republican Party nominee also threatened to impose tariffs on countries that do not stem the flow of migrants into the US as he seeks to make electoral capital on an issue polls show resonates with voters.

Asked by an audience member at an event in the must-win state of Arizona what he would do to shut off the flow of people entering the US via the southern border – including migrants from China and the Middle East – Trump said he would use economic measures.

"We have tremendous economic power... if China or some other country is behaving badly, we have things called tariffs that are so severe," he said.

"We are going to be so tough, and if a country is not going to behave, we're going to tariff the hell out of that country," he added, without giving details on what size or kind of tariffs he would impose.

Trump was in Phoenix for his first event since being convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.

A sympathetic audience in this southwestern border state was given the opportunity after a long speech to ask questions of the former president.

While there were some on the cost of living, most were variations on a theme of immigration, an issue polls show is uppermost in voters' minds ahead of the November 5 election.