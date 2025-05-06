Trump wins big as Supreme Court rules on trans troop ban

Washington DC - A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump 's ban on transgender military personnel to take effect while litigation proceeds, putting thousands of troops at risk of dismissal.

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump's ban on transgender military personnel to take effect for now, putting thousands of troops at risk of dismissal. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The decision – which the court's three liberal justices opposed – stayed a preliminary injunction by a lower court that had blocked the implementation of the ban as legal challenges play out.

The ruling is a significant victory for Trump, who has made rolling back transgender rights a major part of his second term in office, and has railed against judges who have blocked parts of his agenda.

In a January 27 executive order, Trump stated that "expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

The Pentagon followed that up with a memo issued in late February stating that it would remove transgender troops from the military unless they obtain a waiver on a case-by-case basis, as well as prevent others from joining.

The Supreme Court's decision to allow the ban to take effect means thousands of currently serving troops could be removed from the ranks.