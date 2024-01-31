Trump woos union bosses on election campaign trail

Washington DC - Former US president Donald Trump met leaders of one of the country's largest labor unions on Wednesday as he seeks the backing of blue-collar America in his bid for a White House return.

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters headquarters on Wednesday in DC. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The sit-down with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Washington came with Trump, a Republican, hoping to leach away support for current Democratic President Joe Biden among manual laborers as the pair look set for a rematch in November's election.



Republicans are the less labor-friendly of the two parties, but many of their conservative social policies have been able to resonate with rank-and-file union members at the ballot box even as labor leaders have generally endorsed Democrats.

"A big part of the voting bloc votes for me – a very big part... nobody knows what the exact number is – but some people say more than 50% of the Teamsters vote for me," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

"So we had a very productive meeting with a lot of Teamster representatives."

Biden – sometimes nicknamed "Union Joe" – was endorsed last week by the United Auto Workers (UAW) and describes himself as the most pro-union US president ever.

That backing earned the UAW president Shawn Fain an angry rebuke from Trump, who called the labor leader a "dope."