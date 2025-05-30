Mahmoud Khalil demands record of Trump administration communications with anti-Palestinian doxxing groups

Newark, New Jersey - Mahmoud Khalil is seeking information on the Trump administration's communications with the anti- Palestinian organizations that targeted him ahead of his arrest.

Protesters gather outside the federal court in Newark, New Jersey, in support of detained Columbia University student activist Mahmoud Khalil. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Lawyers for Khalil on Thursday submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the records as they continue to challenge the recent Columbia University graduate student's ongoing ICE detention.

Khalil – a lawful permanent resident – has been locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center since his March 8 arrest without a warrant in New York City. A prominent member of Columbia's Palestine liberation movement, he was targeted by the Trump administration for deportation due to his activism.

Ahead of his arrest, the pro-Israel doxxing site Canary Mission posted a profile of Khalil, while the far-right Zionist organization Betar USA included him on its "deport list."

Betar said it had sent "thousands of names" to the Trump administration for deportation. After Khalil's arrest, the group posted on X, "We told you we have been working on deportations and will continue to do so. Expect naturalized citizens to start being picked up within the month. You heard it here first."

In the days leading up to Khalil's abduction by plainclothes ICE agents, the group Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus called for his deportation in a series of X posts, tagging Secretary of State Marco Rubio.