Vivek Ramaswamy evades endorsing Trump's pet-eating claims during Springfield "unity" town hall
Springfield, Ohio - Former presidential candidate turned Donald Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy recently held a "unity" event in Ohio. But did he actually unify anything?
On Thursday night, Ramaswamy held a town hall in Springfield amid the city's struggle with a rise in Haitian immigrants.
Trump and his running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance have been steadily insisting that these Haitian migrants are stealing and eating local residents' pets.
While the event was titled "Unity Through Dialogue," the audience of nearly 300 residents was noticeably overwhelmingly white with some attendees donning MAGA merch.
Notably, there was seemingly no one there to represent the Haitian community.
Ramaswamy, who grew up in nearby Columbus, claimed he had asked city officials – who have thoroughly debunked the claims – to come as well but they denied the invite as they were allegedly "scared" to face the public.
Throughout the event, Ramaswamy avoided fully endorsing the pet-eating claims despite having had no problem pushing Trump's unfounded claims and conspiracy theories in the past.
He instead focused on blaming mainstream media for ignoring the needs of Springfield as well as the "failed immigration policies" of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vivek Ramaswamy claims America is "the least racist country in mankind"
Earlier this year, Ramaswamy ran a failed presidential campaign, eventually dropping out and endorsing Trump.
Despite the fact that Trump was his challenger, Ramaswamy aggressively praised the former president and acted as a surrogate throughout his campaign.
It then comes as no surprise that Ramaswamy used Thursday's town hall to essentially campaign for Trump and parrot many of his talking points under the guise of "uniting the country."
At one point during the event, an attendee named Brock asked the politician about how hateful language has "spiked" in the community and claimed that he, as a half-Black man, has been called the n-word two times within the past week.
Ramaswamy, prefacing his response by saying he was about to "speak some truth," told Brock that he believes America is "not a racist country" and "the least racist country in mankind," garnering applause from the crowd.
He went on to argue that in recent months, there has been a "weird uptick in racial tension" in the US that never existed before, which he blamed on "woke, anti-racist" government policies.
"The media is throwing kerosene on this," he told the crowd, adding that "it's up to us" to not allow them to "divide" the country.
In an interview with Politico after the event, Ramaswamy further side-stepped addressing whether the pet-eating claims were factual, arguing, "Whether residents of this community are lying or not, that’s, I think, for other people to adjudicate."
Donald Trump recently announced that he will soon visit the city of Springfield in the coming weeks, adding, "You may never see me again, but that's OK."
Cover photo: Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP