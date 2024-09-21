Vivek Ramaswamy evades endorsing Trump's pet-eating claims during Springfield "unity" town hall

Springfield, Ohio - Former presidential candidate turned Donald Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy recently held a "unity" event in Ohio. But did he actually unify anything?

Donald Trump's close ally Vivek Ramaswamy recently held a town hall in Springfield, Ohio, where he avoided endorsing Trump's debunked pet-eating claims. © Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday night, Ramaswamy held a town hall in Springfield amid the city's struggle with a rise in Haitian immigrants.

Trump and his running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance have been steadily insisting that these Haitian migrants are stealing and eating local residents' pets.

While the event was titled "Unity Through Dialogue," the audience of nearly 300 residents was noticeably overwhelmingly white with some attendees donning MAGA merch.

Notably, there was seemingly no one there to represent the Haitian community.

Ramaswamy, who grew up in nearby Columbus, claimed he had asked city officials – who have thoroughly debunked the claims – to come as well but they denied the invite as they were allegedly "scared" to face the public.

Throughout the event, Ramaswamy avoided fully endorsing the pet-eating claims despite having had no problem pushing Trump's unfounded claims and conspiracy theories in the past.

He instead focused on blaming mainstream media for ignoring the needs of Springfield as well as the "failed immigration policies" of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.