Biden echoes Trump's call for "unity" in second address on assassination attempt

Washington DC - Rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump urged Americans to show unity Sunday after an assassination attempt on the Republican put the nation on edge in the run-up to the presidential election.

President Biden said he would address the nation from the Oval Office later in the day, a step only taken at times of grave crisis after his 78-year-old predecessor was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now," Biden said in brief remarks from the White House, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and his homeland security chief.

The 81-year-old Democrat said he had a "short but good conversation" on Saturday with Trump, his political nemesis whom he regularly brands as a threat to democracy.

Biden said the motives of the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, remained unknown and urged people not to make assumptions about his "afflations."

A day after being rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents with blood streaked across his face, Trump made a similar call.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social network, adding that Americans should not allow "Evil to win."

The tycoon added that it was "God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening" and that he would "FEAR NOT."