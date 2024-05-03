Will Donald Trump pick his VP this weekend?

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is hosting a gathering in Florida this weekend, which will be attended by a number of his potential vice president picks.

This weekend, Donald Trump will be attending a Republican Party fundraising event alongside a number of his potential running mates. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Will Trump make a big call this weekend?

According to Fox News, the former president will soon be traveling from New York, where he has been attending his historic hush money criminal trial, to South Florida, where he will attend the Republican National Committee's Spring Donor Retreat.

The event, which will be closed off to the media, will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach and Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

A number of "special guests" are expected to attend, including major party donors, RNC leaders, and prominent GOP politicians, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson.

But what has everyone's attention is that several of Trump's potential running mates will be in attendance, including Governor Doug Burgum, Gov. Kristi Noem, Senator Marco Rubio, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Sen. J.D. Vance.

While many have speculated that the event will give candidates a chance to "audition" in the vein of Trump's reality show The Apprentice, a source insisted it will be "more about raising money for the presidential race than it is about auditions for the potential VP candidates."