Donald Trump's VP pick race heats up as Tim Scott evades questions
Charleston, South Carolina - Senator Tim Scott dodged a question during a recent interview on whether he would have certified the 2020 election, seemingly to stay in Donald Trump's good graces.
On Sunday, Scott sat down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, who asked him if he would have certified the past presidential election if he were vice president, as Mike Pence did on January 6, which resulted in Trump losing the race.
"I'm not going to answer hypothetical, number one, and I didn’t know that I was a vice president hopeful," Scott responded.
"Thank you very much, Jake, for letting me know where I am on the scale."
Scott's refusal to answer the question comes as he and several other candidates are being considered to be Trump's VP running mate in the general election, as the former president is expected to be the Republican Party's nominee for president.
It's puzzling Scott or those in his camp hadn't heard he was name-dropped by Trump himself earlier this month.
Before Scott dropped out of the GOP primaries last month and endorsed Trump, he said multiple times on the campaign trail that Pence had done the right thing on January 6.
When Tapper brought this up, Scott vowed that he has not changed his view, but argued, "You’re asking a hypothetical question that you know can never happen again."
Who will be Donald Trump's 2024 vice president?
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, so has the race for several politicians to become Trump's pick for vice president.
As Trump has regularly expressed a desire to surround himself with only those that are unwaveringly loyal to him, potential candidates have been pushing to prove that they are the most MAGA of the bunch.
New York Rep Elise Stefanik and Ohio Sen J.D. Vance, who are considered potential picks, both recently declared that they would not have certified the 2020 election, parroting Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him, despite there being no such evidence to support them.
There has also been buzz Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ariziona politician Kari Lake have been in a "death race" for Trump's pick.
Trump has publicly teased that he knows who it will be, and mentioned he has his eyes on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem along with Scott.
Trump has also said regarding his potential pick, "Everything's a possibility."
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP