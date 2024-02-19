Donald Trump's VP pick race heats up as Tim Scott evades questions

Charleston, South Carolina - Senator Tim Scott dodged a question during a recent interview on whether he would have certified the 2020 election, seemingly to stay in Donald Trump 's good graces.

On Sunday, Scott sat down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, who asked him if he would have certified the past presidential election if he were vice president, as Mike Pence did on January 6, which resulted in Trump losing the race.

"I'm not going to answer hypothetical, number one, and I didn’t know that I was a vice president hopeful," Scott responded.

"Thank you very much, Jake, for letting me know where I am on the scale."

Scott's refusal to answer the question comes as he and several other candidates are being considered to be Trump's VP running mate in the general election, as the former president is expected to be the Republican Party's nominee for president.

It's puzzling Scott or those in his camp hadn't heard he was name-dropped by Trump himself earlier this month.

Before Scott dropped out of the GOP primaries last month and endorsed Trump, he said multiple times on the campaign trail that Pence had done the right thing on January 6.

When Tapper brought this up, Scott vowed that he has not changed his view, but argued, "You’re asking a hypothetical question that you know can never happen again."