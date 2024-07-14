Will Donald Trump still attend RNC after assassination attempt?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Donald Trump has vowed to attend the upcoming Republican National Convention, only hours after a gunman tried to take his life.

Hours after an assassination attempt, Donald Trump promised that he will still attend the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. © Collage: LEON NEAL & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Design Pics

This year, the RNC will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

It will be a four-day celebration of Trump's successful re-election campaign and promises a list of some of his most prominent allies as guest speakers.

In a video shared on YouTube, Lara Trump, who is the former president's daughter-in-law and recently elected co-chair of the RNC, described the event as the gathering of "patriots" to "officially nominate Donald J. Trump and kick Joe Biden to the curb."

The event will kick off on Monday, only two days after a lone gunman fired several shots during Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The former president's ear was grazed by one of the bullets in the terrifying incident, but he promises it will not stop him from attending the convention.

In a Truth Social post shared Sunday morning, only hours after the incident, he wrote, "love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin."

According to CBS News, Trump's campaign is requesting an expanded armed security presence at the event, where he will be joined on stage by many of his most prominent MAGA allies.