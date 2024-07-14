Will Donald Trump still attend RNC after assassination attempt?
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Donald Trump has vowed to attend the upcoming Republican National Convention, only hours after a gunman tried to take his life.
This year, the RNC will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.
It will be a four-day celebration of Trump's successful re-election campaign and promises a list of some of his most prominent allies as guest speakers.
In a video shared on YouTube, Lara Trump, who is the former president's daughter-in-law and recently elected co-chair of the RNC, described the event as the gathering of "patriots" to "officially nominate Donald J. Trump and kick Joe Biden to the curb."
The event will kick off on Monday, only two days after a lone gunman fired several shots during Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The former president's ear was grazed by one of the bullets in the terrifying incident, but he promises it will not stop him from attending the convention.
In a Truth Social post shared Sunday morning, only hours after the incident, he wrote, "love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin."
According to CBS News, Trump's campaign is requesting an expanded armed security presence at the event, where he will be joined on stage by many of his most prominent MAGA allies.
Who will be at the Republican National Convention?
While the list of guest speakers for the RNC is long, every one of the guests shares one similarity – they all identify as MAGA Republicans.
A few of Trump's top contenders for his choice for running mate, which he is expected to announce on the first day of the convention, will speak, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Ohio Senator JD Vance.
Trump's two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, will be speaking, but his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, who spoke at the RNC in 2016 and 2020, will reportedly attend but are not listed to speak.
A handful of celebrities and political commentators will show their support, such as Tucker Carlson, country singer Lee Greenwald, model Amber Rose, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.
Some of Trump's fiercest allies from Congress will also speak, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, George Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence is not expected to attend, and his primary challenger, Nikki Haley, who refused to endorse him after dropping out of the race, was reportedly invited within the past few days after initially being excluded.
Cover photo: Collage: LEON NEAL & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Design Pics