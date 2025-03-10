Eric Adams suffers blow in NYC mayoral race as ex-Bronx Borough president makes endorsement
New York, New York - Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has become the latest ally of Eric Adams to jump ship and endorse Andrew Cuomo for mayor of New York City.
In a statement shared with the New York Daily News, Diaz cited the need for "a steady hand and strong leadership" amid challenging times during the Trump administration as his reason for backing Cuomo in the 2025 mayoral race.
"I am proud to support Andrew Cuomo to be our next mayor, and I know he will be the fighter we need to deliver effective solutions on crime, disorder, housing, affordability, education and so many other issues," Diaz continued.
"I have seen firsthand how effective a leader he can be, and I know that Andrew Cuomo can deliver for us as our next mayor. I encourage all Democrats to support him in the June primary and send him to fight for us in City Hall."
Diaz backed Adams in 2021 and helped turn out the vote for the ex-NYPD captain among Latino voters in the Bronx.
After his term as Bronx borough president ended, Diaz became a lobbyist for clients with city business. Adams appointed him as one of 13 members of the city's Charter Revision Commission in May 2024.
Diaz gave $400 to Adams' reelection campaign back in July.
Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo face multiple scandals
The disgraced incumbent last year became the first sitting NYC mayor to face criminal indictment when he was hit with federal fraud and bribery charges. The allegations came on top of sexual assault accusations stemming from his time as an NYPD captain.
The Trump administration's Justice Department last month announced it was dropping Adams' corruption charges – a move widely condemned as a quid pro quo.
The scandals have sparked growing calls for Adams' resignation, including from the New York City Council. Governor Kathy Hochul declined to remove Adams from office this month but did announce a new inspector to scrutinize the mayor.
Cuomo entered the mayoral race last week as he seeks to make a political comeback after his tenure as New York governor came to an early close in August 2021. He resigned amid a series of scandals, including accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women.
Also in the running are NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, former NYC Comptroller and New York State Assemblyman Scott Stringer, State Senators Jessica Ramos and Zellnor Myrie, and State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.
Cover photo: Collage: ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP