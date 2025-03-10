Eric Adams suffers blow in NYC mayoral race as ex-Bronx Borough president makes endorsement

New York, New York - Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has become the latest ally of Eric Adams to jump ship and endorse Andrew Cuomo for mayor of New York City.

Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has backed ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo for governor of New York City. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a statement shared with the New York Daily News, Diaz cited the need for "a steady hand and strong leadership" amid challenging times during the Trump administration as his reason for backing Cuomo in the 2025 mayoral race.

"I am proud to support Andrew Cuomo to be our next mayor, and I know he will be the fighter we need to deliver effective solutions on crime, disorder, housing, affordability, education and so many other issues," Diaz continued.

"I have seen firsthand how effective a leader he can be, and I know that Andrew Cuomo can deliver for us as our next mayor. I encourage all Democrats to support him in the June primary and send him to fight for us in City Hall."

Diaz backed Adams in 2021 and helped turn out the vote for the ex-NYPD captain among Latino voters in the Bronx.

After his term as Bronx borough president ended, Diaz became a lobbyist for clients with city business. Adams appointed him as one of 13 members of the city's Charter Revision Commission in May 2024.

Diaz gave $400 to Adams' reelection campaign back in July.